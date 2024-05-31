These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Get more great stories like this delivered to your inbox every day by signing up to our morning newsletter - don't miss out!

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, May 31 to Sunday, June 2.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, May 31

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 26 and 25 for renewal works between 8pm and 6am.

Alongside that on the Southbound way, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 26 (between 6am and 8pm), an entry slip road closure at Junction 27 (8pm to 6am)

Meanwhile, there will be regular Northbound way closures including the exit slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 between 5am and 11pm and a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 11pm to 5.30am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 25 and 27 for tunnel works. This will take place between 11pm and 5.30am.

As part of these works, entry slip roads at Junction 25 and 26 will be shut at the same time.

Finally, the entry slip road at Junction 28 on the anti-clockwise way will be shut between 11pm and 5am for renewal works.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, June 1

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure at Junction 25 between 6am and 8pm, plus an entry slip road closure at Junction 25 between 1am and 6am.

Elsewhere, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 26 between 6am and 8pm for reconstruction works.

Meanwhile, there will be regular Northbound way closures including the exit slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 between 5am and 11pm and a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

The entry slip road at Junction 28 on the anti-clockwise way will be shut between 11pm and 5am for renewal works.

Recommended reading:

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, June 2

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 26 and 25 between 8pm and 6am.

Alongside that, there will be a Junction 27 entry slip road closure (8pm to 6am) and a Junction 26 entry slip road closure (6am to 8pm).

Meanwhile, there will be regular Northbound way closures including the exit slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 between 5am and 11pm and a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

The entry slip road at Junction 28 on the anti-clockwise way will be shut between 11pm and 5am for renewal works.