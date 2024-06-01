Residents and tourists alike can enjoy the fantastic sea views from Frinton, Brightlingsea, Mersea, Clacton and more, on a hot summer’s day.

However, there are some individuals who have embarked on trips to visit one of north Essex’s beaches and have not had a particularly good time.

And after what one can assume was not the most pleasant experience, they left rather scathing reviews on popular website TripAdvisor.

Here are some of the harshest and therefore hilarious reviews about north Essex's beaches.

Frinton Beach

Stunning - Frinton Beach (Image: Catherine Withers)

This beauty spot has received 543 TripAdvisor reviews so far and garnered a four and a half stars rating out of five overall.

However, TripAdvisor user Harry Seeley gave it one star rating and shared his experience of a family trip.

He said: “There is nothing here you just walk along beach huts to the pier, there is no café or entertainment just a row of beach huts that lead to the pier and flats.

“Don’t come here and waste your time like we did, go to Clacton for a better experience.”

Nadia went on a couple’s visit to Frinton beach and did not have a fun time.

She said: “I am worried about Frinton beach there are a lot of flies this year and when sitting on the beach near the sea walls we often smell dog toilet this year?

“is the beach getting more like a dog toilet paradise which is attracting these flies?

Ivor R said: “No welcoming facilities for day visitors.

“Most roads have hellish potholes - the worst ever encountered.”

West Mersea Beach

Lovely - West Mersea beach

West Mersea Beach has achieved four and a half stars on TripAdvisor thanks to 190 reviews.

Five of them were only one star.

Linda C said: "The beach had dogs everywhere not on leads messing everywhere I thought dogs were not allowed on the beach this time of year.

"It spoiled our walk, it seems these days if you haven't got a dog you are not normal."

Lynda B said: "I don't know where the lovely sandy beaches are at Mersea, all we found was thick mud and sinking sand?

"Never again."

PAND1961 said: "Mostly mud.

"Don't waste your time nothing there, drove round in circles due to the lack of road signs.

"Will not recommend or return."

Walton Beach

Colourful - Walton beach

Like all of the other beaches, Walton Beach scored four and a half stars, thanks to 530 reviews.

Nine of them were given the lowest ranking.

dawn19442019 said: " I wouldn't know what the beach is like couldn't get on it.

"The water was always on the beach the times that dogs can go on it.

"What was left was not worth the effort of getting to it."

Graham U said: "What wasn't open was the toilets, one open at the pier end.



"Absolutely disgusting, don't open the shops if you can't open the toilets, you want the money but not the facilities, poor show."

Nucky64 said: "Not worth visiting, nothing special, probably one of the worse seaside towns to visit, especially if the weather is wet."

Clacton Beach

Popular - Clacton beach and pier (Image: Newsquest)

The beach has scored a very respectable general rating of four and a half stars out of five thanks to more than 1,000 reviews.

But a user by the name of Seaside26914896452 visited Clacton Beach earlier this month with their family and did not enjoy it.

They said: “Toilets are unbelievably bad.

“One of the gents closed due to vandalism. And another one saying no toilet paper will be supplied until further notice.

“Also can not wash hands as soap dispensers have been removed, do the council just want to drive visitors away.”

Eddie J enjoyed a family visit to Clacton Beach 40 years ago but cannot believe how it has changed.

“We came for a day and couldn't believe what a dump the town had turned into," they said.

“Everywhere looked deprived, we came for the day in a campervan with no intention of staying overnight but was banned from parking along the seafront. “

Like the two users above, a TripAdvisor user called No Return also left a one-star review.

They said: “We did not go on the each after parking our car and walking through a filthy town centre we returned to our car as quickly as possible.”