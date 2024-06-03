Clacton Carnival Association held the carnival court selection evening at the Pink Palace Hotel in Marine Parade East.

The evening, sponsored by the hotel, was well attended and the calibre of entrants was very high, giving the judges a real challenge.

Each entrant was asked a few questions about themselves and about the carnival, helping the panel of four judges make their decisions.

The panel consisted of councillor Daniel Land, former carnival queen Amy Miller, local business owner Samantha Boys and lifelong carnival supporter Lorraine Crowder.

Carnival - The new court and past carnival queens who attended the event Georgia Powel, Kimberly Primmer, Danielle Fraser, Melissa Smith, Lily Powel, Amy Miller and Louise Primmer (left to right) (Image: Clacton Carnival Association)

Melisa Smith, 15, a pupil at Clacton Coastal Academy was crowned carnival queen, joined by princesses Lily Powel, 14, who attends Clacton County High School, and Danielle Fraser, 13, from Tendring Technology College.

The queen and princesses were crowned the same evening by former carnival queen Kimberly Primmer.

Carnival association chairman Kerry Primmer said: “I am delighted to have the return of the court after a few years' break and can’t wait to see the queen and her court lead the Clacton Carnival procession on August 10.”

The festivities will kick off on August 3 with the popular carnival party on the square, with the procession following on August 10.

Under the theme 'Mother Nature’s natural world' the carnival will raise money for charities in the area.

A spokesman for Clacton Carnival Association said: “Why not join the fun and enter the procession.

"You don’t need a big float to join in - is so easy to be involved.

"You could pull a decorated trailer, pushchair or bicycle, make a bright and colourful costume - there are so many fantastic things you could become as part of the theme.

"Let your imagination run wild.”

Anyone interested in joining the carnival can get more information on the association’s website.

The carnival association was one of this year’s Pride of Tendring awards, nominated by councillor Gemma Stephenson, as a vital organisation for Clacton’s cultural calendar and contributions to charity.