The properties are moored in Mill Street, St Osyth, offering stunning views of the creek.

All three boats are static houseboats and come in different sizes and a range of features to be enjoyed by their new owners.

The first property, listed at £79,995, measures 33.6 sq metres of living space on one floor.

Being the smallest home, it comes with one bathroom and has undergone many improvements by its current owners.

A small kitchen (Image: Lamb and Co Property)

A multi-fuel burner and double-glazed windows, as part of the latest works, ensure the property is equipped even for colder temperatures and keeps cool during summer.

The houseboat is currently used as temporary holiday accommodation on Airbnb.

The second home at the Boatyard, also in Mill Street, has been listed at £200,000.

It comes with three bedrooms, a spacious living room, log burner, and a well-maintained kitchen.

One highlight is the breakfast bar extending to the upper floor while the lower floor offers extra living space with a family room totalling at 293.5 sq meters.

A high finish on the stairs (Image: Lamb and Co Property)

Both bedrooms are of substantial size and come with ensuite bathrooms and underfloor heating.

Other features include a separate cloakroom, walk-in wardrobes and a sun deck.

The final property is a special piece of local history, the MS Brightlingsea, which used to serve as a passenger ferry.

It operated more than 70 years ago, carrying passengers from Harwich to Felixstowe, but despite its age, it has undergone a complete re-development making it a lovely home.

An original feature of the MS Brightlingsea (Image: Lamb and Co Property)

Listed at £200,000 the MS Brightlingsea in St Osyth features three bedrooms, a home cinema and a rear sun deck.

With a large lounge and diner area, central heating and integrated kitchen appliances, the home measures 128.4 sq meters, while the original features add to its unique charm.

All three properties are represented by Lambs and Co Property, and their St Osyth office is available on 01255 820424.