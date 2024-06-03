Dr Natasha Osben stood for Labour in 2017 but left the party in 2019 as she is convinced the Greens have what it takes to bring change to the UK.

She said: “I joined the Green Party as I strongly believe it is the only party that is genuinely committed to bringing about the changes our country needs.

“As your Green Party candidate, I am deeply committed to developing and implementing the policies that are necessary for us to avert the impending climate crisis, and to ensure a just and fair society for all.

“I will also support a change to the way our voting system works in England and a move to proportional representation.

"I believe that this reformation of the voting system is needed so that the election of our government is more democratic.”

Dr Osben was born and raised in Clacton.

She said: “I will work hard to get to know my constituents and to raise any issues for you, not only in parliament but also in any matters you may need assistance with locally.

“A general election is coming on July 4 and - now more than ever - we need change. This is what I am standing for - real hope and real change.

“The Green Party offers credible solutions to the real issues facing people every day.

“I am proud to have been selected to represent the Green Party, and to have the opportunity to represent the people of Clacton constituency.”

Dr Osben’s candidacy was endorsed by Chris Southall who was the Green Party candidate in previous general elections.

Mr Southall said: “We are very lucky to have such an experienced and enthusiastic candidate as Natasha standing for the Green Party here in Tendring.

“As a doctoral graduate and a mother to a young family, Natasha has first-hand experience of the issues facing many people here and of the solutions that the Government needs to apply.”

Anyone who would like to get in touch with Natasha can contact her at natasha.osben@votegreen.uk

Other confirmed candidates for the upcoming election are: Giles Watling (Con), Anthony Mack (Reform UK) and Jovan Owusu Nepaul (Lab).