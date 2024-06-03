Frank Skinner has announced extra dates for his critically acclaimed new stand-up show, 30 Years of Dirt, after a sell-out UK and Ireland spring tour and a run in London’s West End.

The tour will be coming to the Tendring Council-run Princes Theatre, in Station Road, on Saturday, October 12.

Theatre manager Wendy Bilsby said she was delighted the Princes has secured one of the comedian’s extra show dates.

Show - Frank Skinner's 30 years of dirt tour has been extended with another stop at Clacton's Princes Theatre (Image: TDC)

She said: “It’s fantastic to add another big name in comedy to this year’s programme – and we are sure Frank will delight comedy fans from across the district and further afield.

“Alongside comedy, there’s a whole host of exciting shows coming to the theatre this summer, from the exhilarating LDN Wrestling and the nostalgic D-Day Darlings anniversary tour to the awe-inspiring Top Secret – The Magic of Science and the beautiful ballet Swan Lake, performed by the Crown Ballet.”

Critics have praised 30 Years of Dirt, with Steve Bennett of the Chortle calling Frank a “comedy master” and the show “a masterclass in crowd work”.

Brian Logan of the Guardian said: “Skinner is never less than beadily alert…you come away happy that after 30 years Frank’s still dishing his dirt, and happier still that he can dish plenty more besides.”

Frank, who began his career in 1987 at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, is well known for the hit TV show Fantasy Football League alongside David Baddiel.

The pair, along with The Lightning Seeds, wrote the seminal football anthem Three Lions.

More recently, Frank hosted seven series of BBC1’s Room 101 and seven series of Portrait/Landscape Artist of the Year for Sky Arts.

The show, which starts at 7.30pm, is recommended for those aged 14 and above.

Tickets cost £28 plus fees from the Princes Theatre box office on 01255 686633 or online at princestheatre.co.uk.