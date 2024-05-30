Tendring could see £7.5 million in funding for Clacton after it was one of five areas named in the government’s Levelling Up Partnership.

The money will include around £3million to redevelop Clacton Leisure Centre, £2million to provide an urgent treatment centre and primary care facility at Clacton Hospital and another £2.5 million for a new walking route across Tudor Fields and “other interventions to support regeneration”.

All funding is subject to Tendring Council’s cabinet’s approval.

Bosses celebrated news of the funding.

Proud - Tendring council officer Lee Heley won housing professional of the year at the Essex Housing Awards. Picture: Essex Housing Awards (Image: Essex Housing Awards) (Image: Essex Housing Awards)

Lee Heley, Tendring Council’s corporate director for place and economy, said the Levelling Up Partnerships programme is a brilliant opportunity for Clacton and Jaywick.

He said: “We are working to bring together funding for some amazing schemes for the transformation of Clacton and Jaywick Sands, to exploit the opportunities provided by improved skills provision, culture and tourism on the Essex Sunshine Coast.

“It is wonderful news that the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has offered funding to progress these projects through the Levelling Up Partnership, which are now subject to agreement of the council’s cabinet.

“We have previously announced our aspiration for an Active Wellbeing Centre to provide integrated health and wellbeing services.

“The announcement by the Government will mean that £3million could be allocated for the first phase of the scheme, which will include design, planning and initial works.

Tendring Council (Image: Newsquest)

“A sum of £2million could also be contributed towards building a new urgent treatment centre and new primary care facility at Clacton Hospital to complement the already delivered community diagnostics centre, subject to agreement by our health partners.

“A further sum of £2.5million could go towards expanding the Tudor Fields to Jaywick Sands walking route, which would also serve as an evacuation route and for emergency vehicle access.”

Other projects could support improvements to the town centre, such as refreshing run-down shopfronts and enhancing public open spaces.