A seaside attraction welcomed young and old for a busy bank holiday weekend.
Clacton Pier hosted a special bank holiday event, offering fun activities for all ages during the extended weekend.
Three prehistoric visitors greeted many dinosaur enthusiasts, and others were not disappointed while the weather stayed fine.
Live music and family entertainment were added to the rides and the popular fireworks display on Sunday.
The next display will on July 27, while the Jurassic Half Term activities will continue until June 2.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here