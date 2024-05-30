A seaside attraction welcomed young and old for a busy bank holiday weekend.

Clacton Pier hosted a special bank holiday event, offering fun activities for all ages during the extended weekend.

Three prehistoric visitors greeted many dinosaur enthusiasts, and others were not disappointed while the weather stayed fine.

Live music and family entertainment were added to the rides and the popular fireworks display on Sunday.

The next display will on July 27, while the Jurassic Half Term activities will continue until June 2.