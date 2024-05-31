Families flocked to enjoy a host of prehistoric fun and activities over the bank holiday weekend.

The weather stayed fine and life-size dinosaurs Loki the velociraptor, Dylan the dilophosaurus and Bronwen the brontosaurus roamed the site with their handlers and posed for photos.

Baby dinosaurs were also out in force to meet young fans who also got the chance to follow a sticker trail to become ‘certified palaeontologists’.

There was also free live music outside the Boardwalk Bar and Grill as well as a sparkling free fireworks display set to dinosaur-themed music on Sunday night which pulled in the crowds at the end of the pier and along the seafront.

Director Billy Ball said it was a great start to the half term which marked a year since the opening of Jurassic Pier.

He said: “The weather stayed dry and sunny for most of the weekend which certainly helped and we were very busy over the three days.

“The kids – and the adults – loved the life-size dinosaurs which were on show at regular intervals throughout the day.

“They will be around right through half term until June 2 so there is still time to come along and make some great memories.”

Mr Ball thanked the Experiences Group who brought the dinosaurs from Tamworth for their first visit to Clacton.

“They are an extremely professional award-winning outfit who added something very special to our celebrations," he said.

Jurassic Pier is an interactive dinosaur walk-through experience leading into a 4D cinema which includes motion seating, audio-visual sound and lighting systems, 3D glasses and water squirters.