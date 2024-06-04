Rhymetime sessions involve a mix of songs, rhymes, rhythm and movement while providing the opportunity to share games, books and toys.

The events are based entirely on sharing nursery rhymes, action songs and percussion music.

Research shows these events can help children learn to read more easily later on.

Clacton Library will be hosting another one of these sessions on June 6, from 1.45pm to 2.15pm and various other nearby libraries also host them.

Booking is not required and entry is free.

