Squadron Leader Mark Long died when the veteran Spitfire plane he was flying crashed in a field in Lincolnshire on Saturday.

It was part of the iconic Battle of Britain Memorial Flight which is a major crowd-pulling attraction at Clacton's annual air show.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight has been grounded following the tragedy, while an investigation takes place.

It was due to take part in this August's air show on the Essex coast.

It is currently unclear if the flight will now appear.

Group Captain Robbie Lees, commander of the RAF’s Display Air Wing, said: “Mark was a Typhoon pilot here at RAF Coningsby and for the last four years, he has been a pilot with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

"A great friend, colleague, and a passionate, professional aviator he will be sorely missed by all that knew him.

“An investigation into the cause of this tragic event has now begun. The RAF will not be offering any comment on the accident until that investigation has concluded, and likewise, we ask others not to speculate.”

The historic planes for the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight were announced as headliners for this year’s Clacton airshow, but following the tragic death of Sqn Ldr Long, the planes will not take off.

Whether or not the investigation will be finished before the event in August and the planes will receive permission to take off again, is yet to be seen.

Bosses at Tendring Council said they would not speculate on whether the RAF’s decision will have an impact on the festivity’s schedule.

Mike Carran, Tendring Council’s assistant director of economic growth, culture and leisure, said: “Tendring Council and the Clacton Air Show team are saddened to learn about the death of a Royal Air Force pilot after a tragic accident involving a Spitfire from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) near RAF Coningsby on Saturday.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt love and thoughts to the family and friends of Squadron Leader Mark Long and the BBMF teams during this incredibly difficult time.

“We note that the RAF has issued a statement highlighting that an investigation into the cause of this tragic event has now begun and will be respecting their request to not speculate further until the investigation has concluded.”