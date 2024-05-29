The Mental Health Hub, run by Citizen’s Advice Tendring, is a one-stop shop to help vulnerable residents struggling with mental health issues.

The hub, in High Street, provides a broad range of support, including an opportunity for volunteering which can lead to employment.

The hub, which was set up nine years ago, is funded by the council, County Hall, the Essex police, fire and crime commissioner and the NHS Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board.

Tendring Council allocated £28,000 to the hub after hearing on Friday, that without the funding provided by the authority, it may not be able to continue.

Gina Placey, cabinet member for partnerships, said: “The mental health hub is the only one of its kind in Tendring.

“When originally set up, the partners came together, recognising the significant mental health challenges facing residents in the area, and in particular in Clacton’s Pier ward, which has high levels of poor mental health.

“They recognised the valuable contribution a mental health hub could deliver, both through providing support directly but also through the opportunity of volunteering and potential employment, which is an effective way of addressing poor mental health.

“The work of the hub is in line with our vision to work with partners to improve quality of life, to promote safer, healthier well-connected and inclusive communities.

“It helps to address issues around social isolation and helps to meet aspirations around community safety.”

The council is currently undertaking a wider review of the allocation of grant funding, which will include future funding of the hub.