Sarah Cox, 37, will be walking eight to ten miles a day in June pushing six-month-old son Jack in his pram, taking various routes between the Jaywick Sunspot and Holland Haven Country Park.

She is aiming to complete 240 miles of coastal walking in 30 days to raise money for Tommy’s, a charity which aims to stop the heartbreak and devastation of baby loss and make pregnancy and birth safe.

Determined - Sarah Cox and baby Jack (Image: Samantha Cox)

In the evenings Sarah will be heading to the gym for extra jogs and cross-trainer sessions to get her total up to 262 miles, which equates to ten marathons.

Sarah is currently on maternity leave from her job as Tommy’s PR manager and signed up to the charity’s '60 Miles in a Month' challenge.

She said: “Walking, running or swimming 60 miles in a month will be a great challenge for many people - it’s an opportunity to get fit while raising funds for an incredible cause.

"I’ve been out on long walks most days since Jack was eight days old and probably average four or five miles a day, often more, and really wanted to challenge myself with this.

“I’m a terrible runner and could never complete a half marathon let alone a marathon. But can I walk ten of them in 30 days?

Happy - baby Jack (Image: Samantha Cox)

"With enough coffee and good music on, while determined to raise money for an amazing cause, I reckon so!

"With sea views like ours to admire as well, it won’t be easy, but it will be enjoyable - as long as my knees, spine and pram wheels hold out.”

One in four pregnancies ends in complications or loss in the UK and for the past three decades, Tommy’s has been working to lead research and change care.

Money raised for Tommy’s funds scientists and medical professionals around the country in their work to better understand miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth and find ways to prevent it, saving babies’ lives.

You can donate at www.justgiving.com/page/sarah-and-big-jack-do-clacton.