Sparkle Ladies Gym is opening in the old Nat West Bank building on Connaught Avenue.

The building has been transformed and will cater to women of all ages and skill levels.

Gym director Sam Boys has revealed the fitness centre will open on June 24.

There will be an open weekend on June 23 and 24.

Innovative - Samantha Boys, the director of the gym (Image: Samantha Boys)

Sam previously said: "I wanted to open a gym that is not only a place to get fitter, but one that has a fun atmosphere, that ladies will enjoy and feel comfortable in.

"We will have a TV on the go showing favourite retro shows like Friends and music videos which will be very retro and very upbeat."

Sam was inspired to start the business after a difficult event last year changed her outlook on why people go to the gym.

She said: “I had been going to a male and female gym for many years, but in 2023 I fainted and broke my leg and ankle.

"I lost some of my confidence and joined a ladies' gym to try and ease myself back into going to the gym again.

"I found it a really positive experience, and I realised that people go to the gym for all different reasons."

Fitness - Samantha Boys (Image: Samantha Boys)