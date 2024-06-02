Clacton Amateur Dramatic Society’s latest production is set to sail on to the stage with a performance of the iconic Agatha Christie thriller Murder on the Nile.

The play is based on Christie's 1937 novel Death on the Nile and will be performed from June 13 to June 15, at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

The series of shows will be taking place on the West Cliff Theatre stage.

Team - the cast prepared to perform on stage (Image: Nigel Wood)

Rachel Welham, who last directed Frankenstein, has returned to work as the director of the show.

She said: “The story centres around newlyweds Kay and Simon Mostyn trying desperately to enjoy a romantic honeymoon voyage down the Nile.

"However, by chance, or maybe not, Simon’s scorned former lover Jacqueline De Severac keeps popping up like a bad penny and a bitter love triangle unfolds.”

After some time on the paddle steamer, a brutal murder takes place, leaving the passengers scared and suspicious.

All on board are under suspicion, including the haughty and bigoted Miss Ffloliot-Ffoulkes, her mild-mannered niece, as well as the French maid to wealthy socialite Kay Mostyn and many others.

A spokesman for the show said: "You won’t find Poirot in this adaptation of Christie’s famous novel, because she left the character out of her books.

"Instead, we’re introduced to Canon Pennefather, who turns sleuth in an attempt to solve the murder that ensues. But is the priest quite as squeaky clean as his religious title suggest?"

Corrina Groombridge is treading the boards for the first time with CADS, playing the French made in the performance.

She said: “It’s been great fun in rehearsals bringing this classic melodrama to life. There are some fabulous one-liners and put-downs.

"We hope that for those who don’t know the story, we can keep them guessing till the end."

Tickets are £11 and can be purchased from www.westcliffclacton.co.uk.