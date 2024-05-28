Chelsea Torpey and her four children lost everything when a fire in Alexandra Street destroyed her home.

The 33-year-old mother, who was visiting her mother at the time of the incident, was called in the middle of the night of May 18, when she was alerted of the tragedy.

Chelsea, who is seven months pregnant with her fifth child, was left heartbroken.

Mother - Chelsea, 33, lost everything in the fire (Image: Chelsea Torpey) (Image: Chelsea Torpey)

She said: “I had so many belongings in there that cost thousands and thousands of pounds. I lost all my kids’ clothes and toys.

“I’ve never felt heartache like it. I’m not one to ask for help I’ve raised my children by myself and brought them everything they need. “

Officers at Essex Police have now confirmed an arrest has been made, but enquiries are ongoing.

Family - Chelsea's children were heartbroken when they learnt all their things were destroyed (Image: Chelsea Torpey) (Image: Chelsea Torpey)

An Essex Police spokesman said: “Officers have made an arrest as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fire in Harwich.

“We were alerted to a fire at a property in Alexandra Street, Harwich, at around 1.45am on Saturday 18 May.

“Fire service colleagues attended and stopped the fire spreading to adjoining properties.

“We are investigating and, on Tuesday 21 May, made an arrest.

“A 20-year-old man, from Harwich, was questioned on suspicion of arson and has since been released on bail while enquires continue.

“Anyone with any information or footage which could assist our investigation should contact us quoting reference 42/77039/24.”