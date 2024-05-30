Victoria Weaver and musical partner Cameron Mackie have put together a ‘snap’ musical festival called ‘Keep it Real, Folk’ in Weeley which is in the final stages of being approved by Tendring Council.

Victoria, who co-runs an independent events group called Azimuze Productions, said: “Our aim is to really promote the artists around us that have played alongside us, or come before us, even the artists we have seen grow in the local community.”

“We have such artists as Armoured Man, Foshclaw, Washed Up Folk Band, Jack Walsh and the Misfires, and Gasoline Green on the line-up and many more.”

Festival - The music festival will take place at Highbirch Road in Weeley from July 12 to July 14 (Image: Submitted)

Victoria has been involved in musical projects such as the Aid for Ukraine Benefit Festival in Colchester as well as setting up the Peace 4 People stage at Cosmic Puffin.

Victoria also runs the ‘Wednesday Jam’ at the Three Wise Monkeys and a poetry night, as well as helping with the Headgate Theatre’s Unplugged sessions.

Cameron is a multi-instrumentalist who has played the guitar from a young age and is heavily involved with Colchester’s open mic and music scene.

'Keep It Real, Folk' will take place in Weeley from July 12-14 with more details to come.