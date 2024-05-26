Essex Police were called to reports of a disturbance in the area of Orwell Road, Clacton, shortly before 1am today.

It was reported a group of people in the area had been involved in fight.

On arrival, emergency services found a man had suffered a stab wound to his arm. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Essex Police say enquiries at the scene identified potential suspects and officers have now made two arrests in connection with this incident.

Two men, one aged in his 40s and the other in his 50s, both from Clacton, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

They remain in custody for questioning.

Essex Police add that their investigation into this assault is continuing.

Chief Insp Ella Latham, Tendring district commander, said: “While any assault of this nature is really concerning, responding officers were on scene within a matter of minutes – working quickly both to provide immediate treatment to the injured person and establish what had happened.

“We are confident at this stage this was an isolated matter and the public face no wider ongoing threat.

“We’ll be continuing our work in Clacton to ensure we build up as precise a picture as possible of what led to this assault.

“Officers are also there to keep you safe and provide reassurance, please do approach them if you have any concerns or information which might assist us.”