A MAJOR road near Colchester is blocked as emergency services attend to a two-car crash. 

The A12 southbound between J26 Colchester and J25 Marks Tey is blocked as a result of a crash.

National Highways say traffic is being held whilst Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service respond to the accident.

There are delays of around 60 minutes and approximately six miles of congestions on approach. 

More to follow.