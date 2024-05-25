POLICE have launched an appeal to speak to a Clacton man in connection with a failure to appear at court.
Harry Groves, 46, is described as white, around 5ft 9ins in height, with blue eyes and short, dark brown hair.
He has scars on his face and a tattoo of the name ‘Chloe’ on the right side of his neck.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We want to speak to Harry Groves in connection with a failure to appear at court.
"We believe he is likely in the Clacton area.
"If you have any information please contact us."
