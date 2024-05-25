Harry Groves, 46, is described as white, around 5ft 9ins in height, with blue eyes and short, dark brown hair.

He has scars on his face and a tattoo of the name ‘Chloe’ on the right side of his neck.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We want to speak to Harry Groves in connection with a failure to appear at court.

“We believe he is likely in the Clacton area.

“If you have any information please contact us.”