Essex Fire were called to Curtis Mill Green, Navestock, at around 5:09am yesterday morning.

This was following reports that a stable measuring 5 metres by 15 metres was alight.

Crews from Loughton and Ongar attended and helped rescue six horses whilst tackling the blaze.

Watch Manager Gary Dyer said: "The owners had moved three horses away. Crews started tackling the fire and led six more horses to safety.

"Water supply was an issue, but Ongar's crew pumped water from a pond to help extinguish the fire.

"Crews deserve a massive amount of praise for stopping the fire from spreading and extinguishing it so efficiently."

The fire was extinguished by 6.19am.

The cause has been recorded as accidental, following an electrical fault.