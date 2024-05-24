Dedham Parish Council has revealed that a local school student has suffered a "severe infection" while swimming in the river, which straddles the Suffolk and Essex border through Constable Country.

In a letter, which is believed to have been sent to local school pupils, the authority said the infection is a case of Weil's disease, also known as Leptospirosis.

The child suffered a severe infection (Image: Newsquest)

"We are writing to make you aware that unfortunately a local student has recently suffered a severe infection after swimming in the River Stour at Dedham, and has been very poorly," said a spokesman for the parish council.

"The Environment Agency is currently undertaking monitoring in the river at Dedham and, once received, we will share their findings on the Dedham Parish Council website."

According to the NHS, Weil's disease is a rare disease in the UK.

It is spread through infected animal urine, and is most common among rats, cows, pigs, dogs and mice.

The serious disease can be contracted if freshwater containing the infected urine gets into someone's mouth. This is usually through activities such as outdoor swimming.

Dedham Parish Council stated it was working with several other agencies to monitor the issue and improve river safety awareness.

It comes amid concerns surrounding "regular" accidents at an access point to the river in Mill Lane.

One child was left with a gash on his foot after litter was left behind, while children have also been seen jumping into the river.

The Environment Agency has been contacted for comment.

Symptoms of leptospirosis

Most people who get leptospirosis have no symptoms, or mild flu-like symptoms. But some people get seriously ill.

Symptoms of leptospirosis may include: