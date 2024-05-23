16-year-old Theone Spooner was last seen today in Trimley Close.

He is believed to be wearing a white Nike hoodie with green writing and detail, a black Nike t-shirt and black Nike trainers.

He is also wearing black trousers that appear to have paint on them.

Theone is about 6ft tall, with short brown hair and stubble and has connections to Clacton and St. Osyth.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We need to find him as soon as possible.

"If you are with Theone or have any information about his whereabouts, please call 999 with incident number 748 of Thursday 23 May."