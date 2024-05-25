Sustrans - a charity which works to improve and expand the National Cycle Network and promote active travel for all – promotes major routes across the country including north Essex.

In 2020, a quarter of the network’s routes were scrapped due to safety reasons and the Sustrans charity only own about two per cent of the remaining 5,220 miles.

These cycle routes can be attempted fully or partially, with the “little blue and red” sign signposting all routes.

Here are three National Cycle Network Routes to try this Bank Holiday weekend:

National Cycle Network Route 150

The scenic route from Clacton to Frinton is popular with new cyclists as it is flat and traffic free

Starting at the Frinton Golf Club, this route follows The Esplanade and continues all the way up the coast to Jaywick.

As it is a flat route and without traffic, it is considered to be great for new cyclists with several gorgeous sights for you to pass by, including Clacton’s famous pier and the Holland Haven Country Park.

This 6.5-mile route will take on average about 33 minutes to cycle and 2 hours 10 minutes to walk.

National Cycle Network Route 51

The Harwich Foot Ferry takes bicycles and ferries

The full route connects Oxford, Milton Keynes, Bedford, Bury St Edmunds, Ipswich, Felixstowe, and via a foot ferry, Harwich and Colchester.

After passing through Holywells Parkland and Landseer Park, the route follows the Ipswich Road in Suffolk to Felixstowe’s waterfront where cyclists then catch the Harwich Foot Ferry.

In Harwich, the route travels past sights such as the Harwich Maritime Museum and marine parade.

The route then follows the River Colne near Wivenhoe into Colchester and Castle Park.

From Colchester, you can then choose to either go follow route 1 up north, which would eventually go all the way to the Shetland Islands.

This route is 211-miles including Colchester and 189.3 miles just to Felixstowe with the latter taking on average 15 hours 45 minutes or 63 hours 10 minutes by foot.

National Cycle Network Route 13

Section 3 and 4 of the National Cycle Network Route would take you from Colchester to north Norfolk

This route starts at Tower Bridge and ends at Dereham in Norfolk, and can be split up into four sections.

Section 2 is from Tilbury in Essex to Colchester, with open sections consisting of mainly traffic-free stretch from Basildon.

While section 3 takes you from Colchester to Thetford in Norfolk and is almost entirely on-road.

The entire route is 136.3 miles taking on average 11 hours 20 minutes by cycling and 45 hours and 20 minutes by foot.