Tommy Minton was just 19 when he was dealing class A drugs including heroin, crack cocaine, and cannabis to more than 175 customers in north Essex.

Now 20, Minton appeared in Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday after admitting a string of drug offences.

They included being concerned in the supply of diamorphine, possession with intent to supply diamorphine, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, and facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

Caught - police attended the Red Lion Hotel in October last year when they arrested the youth and Minton (Image: Newsquest)

The court heard how Minton, of Beach Road in Clacton, had 177 customers at the time of his arrest in October last year.

Prosecuting barrister Richard Potts told the court how, after coming into contact with the youth, Minton arranged for him to be transported from London to Colchester by taxi.

At Ladbrook Drive, the youth was taught to set out drugs and prepare them for distribution.

Mr Potts said: “Having been contacted and supervised, details were set out in relation to the youth delivering drugs.

“The defendant was effectively controlling that young man; Minton arranged for the youth to be moved to the Red Lion Hotel in Colchester.

“Police, having identified the number used by the young man, tracked his movements and Essex Police carried out a procedure at that hotel on October 22 at 7am.”

Police found the youth in one of the hotel rooms with drugs, cash, and burner phones.

Later that morning, Minton attended the hotel using a fake name and asked for access to the room police had raided.

The hotel manager then called the police who sped to the hotel to arrest Minton, who had on him a bag of class A drugs, cash, burner phones, and a cannabis grinder.

Jailed - Tommy Minton was ordered to serve more than six years in a youth offenders' institution (Image: Essex Police)

Victoria Meads, mitigating, told the court Minto became involved in dealing after getting into a drug debt.

Sentencing Minton, Judge Levett said: "The exploitation of a young person is a factor that does aggravate these circumstances considerably."

Minton, who appeared at the hearing from HMP Norwich, was sentenced to six years and nine months’ detention in a young offenders’ institution.