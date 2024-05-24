First Bus Essex has revealed changes to a number of services in and around Colchester, which will come into effect on June 2.

The provider hopes the new routes and changes to the existing services will improve reliability across the network.

The affected services are:

71, 371, 372, X71 – Chelmsford to Colchester via Witham

The timetable from Monday to Saturday has been revised and the current off-peak daytime service for X71 journeys will be re-routed via Boreham Village in Plantation Road and Church Road, and Hatfield Peverel as service 71.

At Stanway, services 71 and 372 will run via Sainsbury and the 371 and X71 will run via Tollgate.

86 – Colchester to West Mersea

The Monday to Saturday service is re-routed to serve the Lethe Grove stops, running from Mersea Road via Berechurch Hall Road in both directions and will run to a revised timetable.

Sundays will remain without changes.

87 – Horkesley Heath to Brightlingsea

The Monday to Friday off-peak daytime services will run more frequently, every 20 minutes between 10am and 2pm.

On Saturdays, the 87U journey, which currently terminates at Essex University, will be extended to Brightlingsea as route 87 providing a half-hourly service throughout the day.

S1 – Highwoods to Wivenhoe

Minor changes to the timetable will come into place on all days of the week and earlier journeys will be added to the Monday to Friday timetable.

This means the first bus from Wivenhoe will leave at 5am and the first service from Highwoods at 5.20am.

S4 – Colchester to Greenstead

There will be minor changes to the daytime timetable on Monday to Saturday and earlier journey will run from Greenstead at 0540 on Monday to Friday.

S6, S7 – Colchester to Shrub End / St Michaels

There will be minor changes to the daytime timetable from Monday to Friday.

S8 – Colchester Hospital to Monkwick

The service will run on a revised route and timetable, with the Lethe Grove section being covered by Route 86.

Monday to Friday services, starting or finishing at Colchester Station are extended to finish at or start from Colchester Hospital.

S10 – Colchester to Colchester Hospital via St Johns

This new route will run up to every hour on Monday to Saturday, providing a new connection via Ipswich Road and St Johns estate to Colchester Hospital.

From the High Street, the S10 runs via East Hill, Ipswich Road, St Johns, Highwood Approach, Highclere Road, Brinkley Grove Road, Mill Road and Turner Road.