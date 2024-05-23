Jet2 has put 14 popular destinations on sale from Stansted Airport for winter 2025-2026.

The programme includes additional capacity to Antalya, Faro, Maderia, Gran Canaria and Palma and represents more than 55 departing weekly flights from Stansted during peak periods.

This means Jet2 is the first airline and major tour operator to put a winter 25/26 programme on sale, and the early release comes in response to demand from holidaymakers looking to lock some winter sun holidays into their diaries.

The full schedule from Stansted Airport is as follows:

Tenerife (up to eleven weekly services)

Lanzarote (up to seven weekly services)

Gran Canaria (up to five weekly services)

Fuerteventura (up to five weekly services)

Malaga (up to four weekly services)

Alicante (up to four weekly services)

Palma (up to three weekly services)

Antalya (up to four weekly services)

Faro (up to four weekly services)

Madeira (up to three weekly services)

Paphos (up to two weekly services)

Malta (up to two weekly services)

Marrakech (up to two weekly services)

Agadir (up to two weekly services)

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2, said: “Our winter 25/26 sun programme represents our biggest programme to date, and we are very pleased to be putting 14 sunshine destinations on sale from London Stansted Airport.

“By launching our winter sun programme for 25/26 nice and early, we are giving holidaymakers the chance to book ahead and lock in their getaway, while spreading the cost.

“With more people than ever wanting to swap the cold and rain of the UK in winter for some sunshine, we are expecting this new programme to sell quickly.

“We are confident that our winter 25/26 season will be a fantastic success, and we cannot wait to unveil more details of the exciting programme from London Stansted Airport very soon.”

For further information and to book visit jet2.com or jet2holidays.com.

Ciaran Brannigan, Stansted’s commercial director, said: “We are delighted that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have added additional winter capacity for 25/26.

“These routes will no doubt prove extremely popular with passengers traveling from London and the East of England from London Stansted.”