LIFEBOAT crew members were deployed to reports of a person missing.
Clacton RNLI’s volunteer crew launched its D-Class Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) into calm sea conditions on May 20 at about 5.45am.
It came after reports of a missing person.
The crew made its way to the Martello caravan park before carrying out a shoreline search from Clacton to Colne Point without locating the casualty.
Essex Police then informed the crew of a possible sighting of the casualty on the Clacton seafront, before the person was confirmed safe shortly after.
The lifeboat returned to the lifeboat station by 7.15am.
