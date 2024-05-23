Clacton RNLI’s volunteer crew launched its D-Class Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) into calm sea conditions on May 20 at about 5.45am.

It came after reports of a missing person.

The crew made its way to the Martello caravan park before carrying out a shoreline search from Clacton to Colne Point without locating the casualty.

Essex Police then informed the crew of a possible sighting of the casualty on the Clacton seafront, before the person was confirmed safe shortly after.

The lifeboat returned to the lifeboat station by 7.15am.