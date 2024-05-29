Konstantin Schoen, 26, from Manningtree Fire Station is walking to all 51 stations, having completed about 80 miles so far.

Konstantin has raised £450 of his £1,000 target and recently hiked from the brigade's urban search and rescue centre in Lexden, Colchester, to Mersea Island – a journey of about 22 miles.

Konstantin has only been a firefighter since December last year, moving to Manningtree in March 2023 after relocating to London from Hessen in Germany in 2017.

Happy - Konstantin Schoen said he really liked his new career as a paid fire fighter (Image: Submitted)

Konstantin said he has been “knee deep in mud and water” due to the recent bad weather.

“The only challenge I’ve had so far has been predicting what the weather is going to be like," he said.

“But I’ve had lots of support from my crew and some of my friends who have been joining me at different stages of the walk and getting me through to the different stations."

Scenic - Konstantin Schoen on one of his charity hikes (Image: Submitted)

Konstantin also enjoys cycling and swimming but is a big fan of walking – not even owning a car, despite living out in “the sticks” in Manningtree.

Weather - Konstantin Schoen said the weather was a big obstacle especially after frequent rain (Image: Submitted)

Konstantin said the Fire Fighters Charity was great for giving “mental and financial support”.

It helps serving and retired firefighters and staff, and has a crisis line which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Konstantin added: “I’m asking everyone to donate as much or as little as they can.

“The money raised will go directly to the Fire Fighters Charity.”

Donate here: Konstantin Schoen is fundraising for The Fire Fighters Charity (justgiving.com) and for 'socials' search for @essexfirestationhike.