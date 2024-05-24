These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning as the Bank Holiday approaches.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Get more great stories like this delivered to your inbox every day by signing up to our morning newsletter - don't miss out!

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, May 24 to Sunday, May 26.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, May 24

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 26 between 6am and 8pm for reconstruction works.

Alongside those, there will be regular Northbound way closures including the exit slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 between 5am and 11pm and a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

There are no closures on the Dartford Crossing scheduled for this day.

M25

There are no closures on the Essex M25 junctions scheduled for this day.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, May 25

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 26 between 6am and 8pm for reconstruction works.

Alongside those, there will be regular Northbound way closures including the exit slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 between 5am and 11pm and a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

There are no closures on the Dartford Crossing scheduled for this day.

M25

There are no closures on the Essex M25 junctions scheduled for this day.

Recommended reading:

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, May 26

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 26 between 6am and 8pm for reconstruction works.

Alongside those, there will be regular Northbound way closures including the exit slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 between 5am and 11pm and a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

There are no closures on the Dartford Crossing scheduled for this day.

M25

There are no closures on the Essex M25 junctions scheduled for this day.