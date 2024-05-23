The Tendring Colchester Garden Communities project says 7,500 to 9,000 new homes could be built east of Colchester and includes a link road between the two biggest roads on its borders.

After the public hearing for the homes plan's Development Plan Document, which determines the policies and responsibilities for the development, Wivenhoe Town Council questioned whether the road would be built, as the questions of funding have not been answered yet.

Plans - The Tendring Colchester Garden Communities are proposed between Colchester, Wivenhoe and Elmstead Market

But a joint statement from Essex County Council, Colchester Council and Tendring Council sought to allay fears.

It said: “To support the sustainable planned growth of the garden community, there is a need for high-quality transport infrastructure. This will help manage additional traffic and enhance the connectivity and supporting public transport improvements.

“In 2019 Essex County Council successfully bid for funding from the Government's Housing Infrastructure Fund (HIF).

"This is funding the ongoing delivery of Rapid Transit System (RTS) infrastructure linking the garden community to Colchester city centre as well as the first phase of the new A120-A133 ‘Link Road’, to be called the A1331.”

The A1331 was approved by Essex County Council in 2021.

The statement added: “Adopted planning policy from Section 1 of the Local Plan requires that the funding for the full A1331 is in place before any planning approval is granted for the garden community.

"The councils' suggested modifications to the inspector examining the plan seek to strengthen and clarify this requirement.

"The DPD also requires developers to provide or contribute towards the delivery of infrastructure through financial contributions. This includes the commitment to fund the full delivery of the A1331.

Colchester Council leader David King

“The trigger point for the completion of the A1331 will be established through transport assessments.

"These will accompany future planning applications secured through associated S106 legal agreements.

"Ahead of this process, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been reached between Colchester Council, Tendring Council, Essex County Council and the master developer of the garden community to fund to allow delivery of the second phase of the A1331.

“All future planning applications will be subject to full public consultation. The DPD requires that traffic movements and sustainable travel patterns be actively monitored throughout the phasing of the garden community. Permission for latter phases of development may not be given if modal split targets are not being met.”

According to the councils, National Highways has not objected to the approach and will be consulted along the way of the process.

Councillor Kevin Bentley, leader of Essex County Council

“The councils await the Inspector’s decision and report following the recent hearing sessions. Any Main Modifications that the Inspector recommends to make the DPD sound will be consulted on, including with local parish and town councils.”