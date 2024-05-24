The Tendring Colchester Garden Communities include next to up to 9000 new homes a link road between the A120 and A133.

In 2022, Essex County Council, who granted planning permission for the project, admitted to a significant shortfall of £21 million for the new road to be delivered.

It was estimated that costs would be around £70 million, but the authority had to adjust the figure and raise the amount to more than £90 million.

The council requested the sum to be released by the government to pay for the increased cost and for an extension for the completion deadline, which was previously set for August 2024.

Essex County Council had admitted there was a risk for Homes England and the Treasury might not be willing to fund the cost escalation of £21.25 million in full.

A further increase has council bosses worried even further for the 2.4km link road, which was set out as a 50mph dual carriageway.

In the Development Plan Document for the project, the opening date for the road was pushed back further, revealing the anticipated opening date in 2026.

The document did not reveal which authority or organisation would be responsible for the road, leaving residents of the bordering neighbourhoods worried about the realisation of the project.