PRIME Minister Rishi Sunak has today called a general election

Here are the parliamentary candidates officially confirmed for the following north and mid Essex constituencies: 

Colchester

James Cracknell (Con)  
Pam Cox (Lab) 
Martin Goss (Lib Dem) 
Terence Longstaff (Reform) 
​Sara Ruth (Green) 

Clacton
Giles Watling (Con)
Jovan Owusu-Nepaul (Lab)
Anthony Mack (Reform UK)
Matthew Bensilum (Lib Dem

Harwich and North Essex
Sir Bernard Jenkin (Con)
Alex Diner (Lab)
Natalie Sommers (Lib Dem)
Mark Cole (Reform UK)
Andrew Lawrence Canessa (Green)

Braintree
James Cleverly (Con)
Matthew Wright (Lab)
Kieron Franks (Lib Dem)
Richard Thompson (Reform UK)

Witham
Priti Patel (Con)
Rumi Chowdhury (Lab)
Ashley Thompson (Lib Dem)
Tim Blaxill (Reform UK)
Chelsea Jay (Ind)

Maldon
John Whittingdale (Con)
Onike Gollo (Lab)
Isobel Doubleday (Grn)
Pamela Walford (Reform UK)