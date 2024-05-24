Water companies in England and Wales have submitted their business plans for 2025 to 2030 to the regulator Ofwat.

The Consumer Council for Water (CCW) - an independent organisation which helps consumers resolve complaints - used the projections sent by the water companies to regulator Ofwat and added a forecast (consumer price) inflation of two per cent of per annum to the figures.

This means the total bill with inflation for Anglian Water will rise from £529 with inflation in 2024 to 2025 to £682 for the years 2029 to 2030 - a 29 per cent - or £153 - increase.

The regulator can ultimately decide how much companies will charge their customers, with the exact figure being announced on June 12.

Sewage - Sewage overflowed into rivers and waterways in Colchester on more than 500 occasions in 2023, with all overflows from facilities operated by Anglian Wate (Image: Submitted)

An Anglian Water spokesman said: "We have built our plan around the needs of our region, so we can be ready for the challenges we face, all with the aim of keeping bills affordable,

“In 2025, excluding inflation, our bills will rise just 11p per day. By 2030, average bills will cost £1.57 per day, a total rise of 21p a day over the five-year period.

"This is the lowest proposed price increase of all the water and sewerage companies, despite a proposed £9 billion of investment into the region.

"Stripping out inflation, our customer bills have only risen a little more than 10 per cent in the last 30 years.”



Executive - Dr Mike Keil Interim Chief Executive of the Consumer Council for Water (Image: CCW)

Mike Keil, chief executive of CCW, added: “These proposed bill rises would add to the pressure on those households that are only just about managing or already unable to afford their water bill.

"Customers want to see water companies taking better care of the environment and they understand there is a price attached to that but people need to see and experience a difference in the service they receive.”