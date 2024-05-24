Roy Hudd OBE, who died at the age of 83 in 2020, was a variety performer for many years and had great connections to the venue.

The event has been organised by his wife Debbie, 65 and his close friend Andrew Robley.

Beloved - Debbie alongside her late husband Roy

Debbie said: “It means a huge amount to me, and it was the theatre that contacted me to thank me for what Roy has done over the years.”

“The performers are thrilled to be involved and I even had to turn some of them down.”

The event will showcase stars such as Darren Day, from Colchester, who is best known for his West end theatre roles such as ‘Grease’ and ‘Joseph’.

Involved - Former theatre star Darren Day

Stephen Hewlett, a loved ventriloquist who made it to the Britain’s Got Talent final and Lyn Paul, who starred in theatre shows such as ‘Footloose’, and most notably as Mrs Johnstone in ‘Blood Brothers’, will also perform.

Returning - Lyn Paul and Stephen Hewlett have both previously performed at a variety show at Westcliff in honour of Roy

Roy's friend Andrew, who was a fellow patron of the Westcliff Theatre, said: “Roy was such a great ambassador of variety in all of his work, a great collector of jokes and routines, a great mentor of mine, as well as a great friend.”

Friend - Roy's close friend Andrew will be performing at the variety show and hosting for his dear friend

Roy, who broke into television in the mid-1960s, was also a comedian, actor, presenter, radio host and an author.

The show will be hosted by Debbie and Andrew as they look forward to a brilliant night with acts which are all so closely connected to Roy himself.

The pair are so grateful to the theatre for putting on a show in his memory that will not disappoint.

Fantastic - A great night in store for all those attending in this truly wonderful night

All money made from the event, taking place on June 2, will go towards his statue appeal fund.

Tickets are priced at £23 and concessions £21.50.

A series of talks will be held on the three nights before the variety show in Ipswich by the sculptor of the statue, Sean Hedges-Quinn, who’s previous sculpting includes that of ex Ipswich Town manager Sir Bobby Robson.

The funds made from these talks will also go towards the statue appeal, in the hope that the money can be raised to honour such a wonderfully versatile performer.

More information on the variety show and those performing can be found here - HOORAY FOR HUDD | West Cliff Theatre (westcliffclacton.co.uk)