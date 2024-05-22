A MAN is wanted in connection to a breach of a suspended sentence.
Essex Police would like to speak to Jack Luckham, 25, who is from Clacton.
Jack is described as 5ft 6ins tall, and wears glasses.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We want to speak to Jack Luckham about an investigation into a breach of a suspended sentence.
"If you’ve seen Jack Luckham or know where he is, please call us on 101 as soon as possible."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here