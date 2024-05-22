Essex Police would like to speak to Jack Luckham, 25, who is from Clacton.

Jack is described as 5ft 6ins tall, and wears glasses.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We want to speak to Jack Luckham about an investigation into a breach of a suspended sentence.

"If you’ve seen Jack Luckham or know where he is, please call us on 101 as soon as possible."