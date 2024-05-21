South Wales Police is looking for 21-year-old Jack Jones, from Swansea, who was reported to have absconded from custody on April 17.

The force said: “In this case, the definition of abscond is ‘to fail to surrender oneself for custody at the appointed time’.”

Essex Police has now appealed for the public’s help to find Mr Jones because “he may be in the Clacton area”.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts should contact South Wales Police, quoting reference 2400050710.