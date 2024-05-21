A MAN accused of absconding custody could have travelled hundreds of miles to Clacton, police have said.
South Wales Police is looking for 21-year-old Jack Jones, from Swansea, who was reported to have absconded from custody on April 17.
The force said: “In this case, the definition of abscond is ‘to fail to surrender oneself for custody at the appointed time’.”
Essex Police has now appealed for the public’s help to find Mr Jones because “he may be in the Clacton area”.
Anyone who has information on his whereabouts should contact South Wales Police, quoting reference 2400050710.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here