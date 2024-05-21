The Tour de Tendring rolled back into the district on May 19, and included a fun family event and activities at the starting and finishing point at Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles, in Wick Lane.

The main event saw almost 300 cyclists join 60-mile or 20-mile circular routes to explore the district’s beautiful countryside and take in views of the Essex Sunshine Coast.

It ran alongside an open day at Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles, including free swims for participants, and the Skatepark Jam, organised by Maverick Skateparks and Harwich Town Council, at the neighbouring Harwich and Dovercourt Skatepark.

Fun - Councillor Mick Barry enjoying the day (Image: Tendring Council)

The Essex Pedal Power team was also in attendance, alongside charity Wheels for All and Essex County Council’s Dr Bike workshop.

The Tour de Tendring was organised by Bike Events and was part-funded by Tendring Council.

Euan Scott-Batey, from Bike Events, said: “It was a wonderful day and those taking part were treated to glorious sunshine as they cycled across the district and enjoyed views of the coast.

“With longer and shorter routes, the Tour de Tendring was a great opportunity for cyclists of all abilities to enjoy a day of fully-supported cycling.”

Mick Barry, Tendring Council councillor responsible for leisure and public realm, took part in the 20-mile event.

Cycling - some of the cyclists taking part in the event (Image: Tendring Council)

He said: “It was delightful to see both keen and casual cyclists participate – with some taking on the challenge to fundraise for a charity close to their heart.

“I was also pleased to see so many families and friends cheering on those taking part.

“As part of Our Vision, we are keen to promote cycling and events like this to get our residents active and improve their wellbeing, helping to improve their quality of life.

“This was the first time the Tour de Tendring has been staged since before the Covid pandemic and it was great to join in the fun alongside everyone else.”

More than 30 bikes were also due to be handed out to residents as part of the Essex Pedal Power Scheme, while 65 bike and skate helmets were given out at the Skatepark Jam.