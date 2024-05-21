The famous repertory company is set to open its summer season with its production of the famous Olympic story, Chariots of Fire.

The production depicts the rivalry between runners Eric Liddell and Harold Abrahams culminating in the Paris Olympics of 1924.

Producer and artistic director Clive Brill said the timing of the production, before the 2024 Paris Olympics, tempted them to take on the ambitious challenge.

Star - Will Taylor will appear in Chariots of Fire (Image: Newsquest)

He said: “This is possibly the most ambitious production we’ve ever undertaken in the McGrigor Hall.

“You’ll know the film of course - about how Eric Liddell took on the 400m after reluctantly withdrawing from the 100m - which Harold Abrahams then went onto race in the Paris Olympics 1924 - almost hundred years ago.”

“It’s no coincidence that we’ve decided to stage Mike Bartlett’s adaptation for the stage as we gear up to Paris 2024.

"The play was last performed professionally at The Hampstead Theatre in 2012 (to coincide with the British Olympics) and it garnered great reviews before transferring to the West End.

“It’s a bit of a challenge having to work out how to stage sprint races in the McGrigor Hall but we’re excited by the plans we have. When you book tickets, you’ll notice we’ve changed the seating arrangements for this production only.

“Expect high energy, a brilliant story about endeavour, the music of Vangelis (of course) and almost certainly a rousing rendition of Jerusalem.

"I’m also pleased to say Will Taylor - who performed to great acclaim in the one man show Private Peaceful is set to return to be amongst our cast of energetic runners.”

The production will hit the stage on July 5 running until July 13.

Evening performances start at 7.30pm with matinees on Saturday, July 6 and 13 at 3pm.

Chariots of Fire will be followed by the UK premiere of Peter Quilter’s comedy, Bestseller, which runs from July 16 to 20, and Terence Rattigan’s psychological family drama The Winslow Boy on stage from July 23 to 27.

Between July 30 and August 3 there will be a double bill when Constellations, the Olivier award-winning West End hit by Nick Payne, partners up with Tim Whitnall’s dark comedy The Sociable Plover.

From August 6 to 10, Anton Burge’s bittersweet portrait of the original TV chef Fanny Craddock and her eccentric last days at the BBC are depicted in Fanny’s Burning.

The McGrigor Hall season will conclude between August 13 and 17 with the famously hilarious West End hit, Noises Off, by Michael Frayn.

Attention then turns to the Big Top Tent on Frinton Greensward, which this year will host Irving Berlin’s popular musical Annie Get Your Gun.

Featuring the much-loved songs including There’s No Business Like Show Business and Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better), performances will take place from August 20 to September 1.

To book tickets for the season, go online at frintonsummertheatre.org.