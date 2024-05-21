Essex Police officers from the Community Policing Team and the Operational Support Group executed a warrant in Tanner Close, Clacton, on May 18.

A quantity of class A and class B drugs were located at the address, a spokesman confirmed, and inquiries are continuing following the two arrests.

“If you have any information about drugs supply in the #Tendring Community, please report it to us so we can take appropriate action,” the force added.

Police - Essex Police in Tanner Close, Clacton, on May 18 (Image: Essex Police)

The execution of the warrant follows a home raid on May 17.