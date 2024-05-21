Two people have been arrested following police officers executing a warrant in an Essex seaside town.
Essex Police officers from the Community Policing Team and the Operational Support Group executed a warrant in Tanner Close, Clacton, on May 18.
A quantity of class A and class B drugs were located at the address, a spokesman confirmed, and inquiries are continuing following the two arrests.
“If you have any information about drugs supply in the #Tendring Community, please report it to us so we can take appropriate action,” the force added.
The execution of the warrant follows a home raid on May 17.
