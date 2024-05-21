Bosses at Clacton Pier are looking to improve the site's office space and meeting rooms, and also offer workshops for its technical support team and arcade engineers.

As part of the investment initiative, which started in 2022 with a new building created next to the log flume ride, new training rooms will also be established around the attraction.

Four new offices, two meeting rooms and a reception are also well underway in a space previously used for storage and equipment.

A staff room on the west side of the pier is being expanded and will provide additional seating, a new outdoor seating area and a bike rack.

General manager Harry Peek said there has been a massive investment in attractions for visitors over the past few years and now it is time to upgrade staff facilities.

“There has been an incredible improvement in what we offer our customers but we mustn’t forget our employees who are key to our business,” he said.

“Their needs are also very important to us and we are in the process of a significant project which we expect to complete by the end of the year.

“Our technical support team, carpenters and painters are already in their new workshop area while the rides’ management offices and training facilities are being completed but are not habitable yet.”

The seaside attraction has also appointed its first learning and development manager.

The post aims to support the employee journey from the interview stage, through induction to ongoing development in order to give them the best possible chance of a successful career.

A new induction programme has been created along with a management training and development scheme which will be followed by department-specific training.

Mr Peek said: “As well as helping staff the idea is to bring further consistency to our operations and level of service to the public.”

Clacton Pier is looking forward to a busy half-term period with a unique dinosaur experience for guests.

A free firework display will be staged on Sunday, May 26 at 9pm.