Students at Clacton County High School, in Walton Road, were on cloud nine last July after finishing in 5th place at the Ford Dunton test track in Basildon.

They have now taken their positive momentum into what is their 10th race season with one of their best race-day performances on May 12.

The team got back into action after spending the winter redesigning and testing to help maximise the performance of their two cars.

Full of anticipation after having completed the busiest pre-season testing schedule, with track testing at the Northern Gateway in Colchester, the team was set for a great day at the Lotus Cars test track in Norfolk.

Race - The CCHS team saw two new drivers getting behind the wheel (Image: CCHS)

Out of the two cars, Andromeda and Neptune, only the first was raced, but new drivers Josh and Lucas made an incredible debut.

Overtaking a number of cars in their first race, the CCHS STEM team finished 5th overall out of 32 cars in their class.

As a result, they have established the team as one of the top teams in the Greenpower Formula 24 competition, not just in the UK but internationally.