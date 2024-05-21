Bosses at Tesco confirmed a shop would be opening at the Triangle Shopping Centre back in February after the East of England Co-op store closed down.

The supermarket's red and blue signs have now been put up above the store, which will open this month following renovations to the site.

A sign outside the store confirms the shop will open to the public on May 23 at 8am.

The Tesco Express will include F&F clothing, Costa Express, an ATM and lottery services.

Staff members who previously worked for Co-op before its closure will retain their jobs at the new supermarket.

Nick Trigg, the new store's manager, said: “We are extremely excited to be opening our Frinton store and helping to serve the local community.

"We want to offer great value to our customers and the benefits of Tesco Clubcard and Clubcard Prices.

“We’ve got 35 colleagues who have transferred from Co-op plus a further 40 joining the team from the local area.

"We know that local knowledge and experience will be so important as we look to build connections and play our part in the community.”

The new Tesco will also once again sell the Clacton and Frinton Gazette and collect food donations, services which were taken on by Electric shop Euronics following Co-op's closure.

The store will also provide community programmes through both Tesco Stronger Starts and Community Food Connection.

A spokesman for Tesco said: "Supporting the local community is hugely important to Tesco and its colleagues.

"Over the last five years, the supermarket’s customers in the East of England have already helped to raise more than £10 million for schools and good causes through its Stronger Starts blue token scheme previously known as Tesco Community Grants.

"Since its launch in 2015, the Community Food Connection Scheme has also donated more than eight million meals to local charities in the East of England.

"The scheme helps prevent surplus food going to waste from Tesco stores and distribution centres.

"Given the pressures on household budgets, Tesco remains committed to providing value now more than ever."