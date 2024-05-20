TWO people have been arrested after a raid on a home uncovered class A and class B drugs.
Essex Police said the two people were arrested after officers from its Clacton community policing team executed a warrant in the seaside town.
“A quantity of class A and class B drugs were located at the address,” a spokesman for the team said on social media.
“Two people have been arrested and inquiries are still ongoing.”
“If you have any information about drugs supply in the Tendring community, please report it to us so we can take appropriate action,” the force added.
