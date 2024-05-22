NEW food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Tendring’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Newroz Kitchen, at 6 - 8 Rosemary Road, Clacton, was handed a four-out-of-five rating.

  • Hygienic food handling: Good
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
  • Management of food safety: Generally satisfactory 

Crispins Sandwich Bar Ltd, at 59 Rosemary Road, Clacton, was given a score of three.

  • Hygienic food handling: Generally satisfactory
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory
  • Management of food safety: Good