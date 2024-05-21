The Office for National Statistics has announced the most popular names for boys and girls born in 2022, the most recent data available.

During 2022, there were 1,310 live births throughout Tendring.

Millie was the most popular girl's name in Tendring with 11 babies given the name in 2022.

The name, of German descent, means 'gentle strength' and 'strong in work'.

This replaced Olivia as 2021's top name when 12 parents chose the name for their baby.

Meanwhile, Hudson was the most common boy's name in the area with 17 babies given the name.

The name, of English origin, means 'son of Hudd' and in medieval England, a Hudd was the surname for someone who makes hoods.

The name unseated George, which was chosen by 16 parents in 2021.

Throughout England and Wales, the top three most used girls' names were Olivia, Amelia and Isla.

The three most popular boys' names were Noah, Muhammad and George.

In the two countries, 605,479 live births took place.