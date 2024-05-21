Tendring Council has officially launched its annual Tendring4Growth Business Awards initiative.

This year nine awards will be given out highlighting different facets of business excellence and recognising the hard work and innovation.

New categories have also been introduced.

Nominations will close on June 30, after which a judging panel will begin the tricky task of short-listing.

Council - Tendring Council (Image: Newsquest)

Sponsored by the business support agency Colbea, this year’s awards will be presented at the Princes Theatre in Autumn, joining the Tendrign4Growth Business Fortnight.

Ivan Henderson, councillor responsible for economic growth, regeneration and tourism, urged the community to get involved.

“Countless outstanding businesses deserve acknowledgement, and their success stories provide that motivation to others across the district to strive for greater achievements,” Mr Henderson said.

“The awards were a huge success last year and continue to grow in popularity. 400 nominations were received across seven categories in 2023, and with brand new categories for 2024, we are expecting more nominations than ever before.

Awards - The Tendring4Growth Business Awards 2024 are open for nominations (Image: Steve Brading)

“Please make sure you put your nominations in – whether you’re a business owner, employee or loyal customer – so that we celebrate even more great firms in Tendring.”

The awards will be presented in the categories of creativity and culture, community impact, delivering social value, digital excellence, empowering women, High Street heroes, hospitality and visitor attractions, innovation in sustainability and tradesperson of the year.

Nominations can be made on the council’s website.