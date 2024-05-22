Jovan Owusu Nepaul, who is Labour's parliamentary candidate for Clacton, has spent the last few weeks meeting residents and business owners in Tendring.

According to Mr Nepaul, there has been a great interest shown in his proposed plans for the constituency should he be elected.

He said: “It is the honour of my life to be the parliamentary candidate, and I would like to offer my heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome Clacton Labour Party and members of the community have already extended to me.

Labour - Jovan Owusu-Nepaul (Image: Labour) (Image: Labour)

“I know we can mount a campaign to give us a fighting chance of winning the next election and give residents in places like Clacton, Frinton, Walton and the surrounding villages a stronger voice in Westminster.”

Mr Nepaul is an active trade unionist and campaigner and has centred his values and principles on advocating for a better society.

His previous campaigns included goals for better housing, social justice and opportunities for all.

Residents are invited to meet Mr Nepaul on May 30 at the Frinton Community Association, in Rochford Way, Frinton, at 7.30pm, with other events to follow around the constituency.