Councillor John Carr was unveiled as Brightlingsea’s new mayor during the council’s annual meeting on May 16.

Mr Carr was brought up in Thorrington, having moved there from Kenya at the age of 10.

The former photographer was elected to Brightlingsea Town Council in May 2018 with a goal to improve and promote outdoor activities and commitment to the community.

He takes over from councillor Ric Morgan, while councillor Mat Court will serve as his deputy mayor.

During the meeting, the new mayor addressed fellow councillors and members of the public with his ambitions for the new year, including modernising council meetings and liaising with residents via newer technology.

He announced his intentions to stream public meetings online, conduct regular surveys and include monthly councillor surgeries, where residents can approach councillors with their concerns directly.

Alongside modernising ways of communication between the council and residents, he has a strong desire to maintain and improve facilities and connectivity within the town while supporting young people.

Mr Carr also announced the charity he wishes to support as the Brightlingsea Stroke Group, a town organisation that showcased the unique method of helping residents.