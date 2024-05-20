Clacton's RNLI was made aware of a boat in distress last Friday at about 5pm following reports from a concerned member of the public.

The Atlantic 85 B-Class Lifeboat was subsequently deployed before the crew located the vessel and found one occupant on board.

A brief well-fare check and discussion, however, found the individual to be safe and well whilst fishing.

The crew stood down after receiving confirmation from the coastguard they had found and investigated the correct vessel.